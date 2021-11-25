DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Disposal





JENOPTIK AG signs agreement to sell VINCORION

JENOPTIK AG (FSE: JEN / ISIN: DE000A2NB601) has signed an agreement to sell the VINCORION division. It will be acquired by a fund managed by STAR Capital Partnership LLP ("STAR"). STAR is a leading private equity firm investing in medium-sized companies across Europe. VINCORION develops, produces, and sells mechatronic products in particular for the defense and security sector, the aviation as well as the rail and transportation industries.

The equity value is in the mid double-digit million euro range. In addition, there are claims and obligations (e.g. resulting from pension obligations) in the mid double-digit million euro range as well as certain earn-out components. The enterprise value amounts to approximately 130 million euros. Both parties have agreed not to disclose any further details.

Closing of the purchase agreement is still subject to approval by the responsible authorities and other customary closing conditions. Closing is expected to take place in the second half of 2022.

Due to the signing of the agreement to sell VINCORION the division will be classified as "discontinued operations" already in the current fiscal year. In total, there will be no change to the guidance 2021 when both, continuing operations and discontinued operations, are taken into account.

