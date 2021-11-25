DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: JENOPTIK AG signs agreement to sell VINCORION

2021. november 25., csütörtök, 07:07





DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Disposal


JENOPTIK AG: JENOPTIK AG signs agreement to sell VINCORION


25-Nov-2021 / 07:07 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



JENOPTIK AG signs agreement to sell VINCORION



JENOPTIK AG (FSE: JEN / ISIN: DE000A2NB601) has signed an agreement to sell the VINCORION division. It will be acquired by a fund managed by STAR Capital Partnership LLP ("STAR"). STAR is a leading private equity firm investing in medium-sized companies across Europe. VINCORION develops, produces, and sells mechatronic products in particular for the defense and security sector, the aviation as well as the rail and transportation industries.



The equity value is in the mid double-digit million euro range. In addition, there are claims and obligations (e.g. resulting from pension obligations) in the mid double-digit million euro range as well as certain earn-out components. The enterprise value amounts to approximately 130 million euros. Both parties have agreed not to disclose any further details.



Closing of the purchase agreement is still subject to approval by the responsible authorities and other customary closing conditions. Closing is expected to take place in the second half of 2022.



Due to the signing of the agreement to sell VINCORION the division will be classified as "discontinued operations" already in the current fiscal year. In total, there will be no change to the guidance 2021 when both, continuing operations and discontinued operations, are taken into account.



If you have any further questions, please contact:

JENOPTIK AG | Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Leslie Iltgen

Vice President Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +49 3641 65-2291

E-Mail: leslie.iltgen@jenoptik.com


Sabine Barnekow

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 3641 65-2156

E-Mail: sabine.barnekow@jenoptik.com




Forward-looking statements

This announcement can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the light of future developments.






Contact:

Leslie Iltgen

Vice President Investor Relations & Communications

Phone 03641-652291







25-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1

07743 Jena

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)364 165-2156
Fax: +49 (0)364 165-2804
E-mail: ir@jenoptik.com
Internet: www.jenoptik.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB601
WKN: A2NB60
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1251839





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1251839  25-Nov-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251839&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum