Berlin housing company degewo commissions q.beyond to provide comprehensive cybersecurity services

- All-round IT security is part of degewo"s new IT strategy

- Permanent cybersecurity monitoring by q.beyond

- Additional protection for company data as top priority

Cologne, 25 November 2021 - q.beyond AG will with immediate effect support the Berlin housing company degewo AG by providing extensive cybersecurity advice and associated services. The two companies have signed a corresponding agreement with an initial term of four years. This way, degewo is additionally securing its new IT strategy. The top priority is to further enhance the protection of company data against the growing risk and frequency of hacker attacks. q.beyond will screen all the company"s existing IT. Not only that, it will continually review further developments within the Berlin company"s new IT strategy from a security perspective, recommend suitable actions and support the company in implementing these.

All-round cybersecurity analysis

By agreeing this cooperation with q.beyond, degewo is stepping up the extensive protective measures already in place. q.beyond will analyse the topic in great detail and across all sections of the company, also with regard to its diverse IT landscape.

In a first step, q.beyond has already started screening the whole of degewo"s IT infrastructure and processes, as well as its security guidelines. Above all, this involves scanning and managing potential weak points. The security check also involves conducting so-called penetration tests. q.beyond will then assess the results, define measures to optimise the situation and implement these together with degewo as part of a continuous improvement process.

Continuous checks for new cyber risks

As well as reviewing the systems and processes already in place, q.beyond will provide ongoing support to degewo in safeguarding its new IT strategy from a security perspective. "Given the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, such as ransomware attacks, we have found a partner in q.beyond to further enhance our level of security", comments Haiko Harnack, Head of Group Development at degewo AG. "Together with the modernisation of our IT landscape, this investment in additional cybersecurity is a key step to take degewo forward in terms of its overall digitalisation."

Cybersecurity specialist for SME players

"The order from degewo shows that, with our cybersecurity expertise, we have established ourselves in the market as a leading IT service provider for German SMEs", adds Thies Rixen, a member of the management at q.beyond AG. "We are particularly pleased that our involvement at degewo is not limited to a singular project." The cooperation had rather been designed from the outset to last several years. "Until at least 2025, we will deploy the full range of our cybersecurity services at degewo. This will also enable us to advise the company on future security topics and risks and actively implement the necessary measures."



