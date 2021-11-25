





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















25.11.2021 / 13:42









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

AKD Private Equity GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

André

Last name(s):

Kolbinger

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

wallstreet:online AG





b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2GS609





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.50000 EUR





6109.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





18224.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR





13653.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





1865.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR





15457.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





3956.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR





72119.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





46924.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR





24600.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





17179.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





75891.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





54530.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





19864.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR





4735.50 EUR



20.40000 EUR





5181.60 EUR



20.30000 EUR





9886.10 EUR



20.20000 EUR





19412.20 EUR



20.50000 EUR





4100.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





4530.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR





6847.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





1025.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





1681.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





27285.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR





3403.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





19987.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR





533.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





50430.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





33681.50 EUR



20.50000 EUR





20418.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





10660.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





7462.00 EUR



20.50000 EUR





17425.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

20.4864 EUR





619057.9000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

23/11/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























25.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



