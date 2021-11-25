DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: AKD Private Equity GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

wallstreet:online AG


b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
20.50000 EUR 6109.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 18224.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 13653.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 1865.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 15457.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 3956.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 72119.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 46924.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 24600.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 17179.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 75891.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 54530.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 19864.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 4735.50 EUR
20.40000 EUR 5181.60 EUR
20.30000 EUR 9886.10 EUR
20.20000 EUR 19412.20 EUR
20.50000 EUR 4100.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 4530.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 6847.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 1025.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 1681.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 27285.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 3403.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 19987.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 533.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 50430.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 33681.50 EUR
20.50000 EUR 20418.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 10660.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 7462.00 EUR
20.50000 EUR 17425.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
20.4864 EUR 619057.9000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

23/11/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG

Seydelstraße 18

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de





 
