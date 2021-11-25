





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Udo

Nachname(n):

Strehl

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

USU Software AG





b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0BVU28





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

23.80 EUR





3094.00 EUR



23.90 EUR





3107.00 EUR



23.90 EUR





9560.00 EUR



24.00 EUR





9600.00 EUR



24.10 EUR





22654.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

24.0075 EUR





48015.00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

22.11.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

XGAT



