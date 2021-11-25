DGAP-DD: USU Software AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: AUSUM GmbH, Möglingen, Handelsregister Stuttgart HRB 206882

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Udo
Nachname(n): Strehl
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

USU Software AG


b) LEI

391200W2QBWCAZN4SR55 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen



























Preis(e) Volumen
23.80 EUR 3094.00 EUR
23.90 EUR 3107.00 EUR
23.90 EUR 9560.00 EUR
24.00 EUR 9600.00 EUR
24.10 EUR 22654.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
24.0075 EUR 48015.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

22.11.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Deutschland
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
