DGAP-Adhoc: Infineon Technologies AG: Supervisory Board appoints Jochen Hanebeck as successor to Dr. Reinhard Ploss as CEO of Infineon
2021. november 25., csütörtök, 17:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Infineon Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Neubiberg, Germany, 25 November 2021 - Jochen Hanebeck is going to take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG on 1 April 2022. This was decided today by the Supervisory Board. Hanebeck was reappointed for five years, his contract runs until 31 March 2027. He has been a member of the Executive Board and Chief Operations Officer since 2016. He succeeds Dr. Reinhard Ploss, who is leading the company as CEO since 2012.
