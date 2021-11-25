DGAP-Adhoc: Infineon Technologies AG: Supervisory Board appoints Jochen Hanebeck as successor to Dr. Reinhard Ploss as CEO of Infineon

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Infineon Technologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel


Infineon Technologies AG: Supervisory Board appoints Jochen Hanebeck as successor to Dr. Reinhard Ploss as CEO of Infineon


25-Nov-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Neubiberg, Germany, 25 November 2021 - Jochen Hanebeck is going to take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG on 1 April 2022. This was decided today by the Supervisory Board. Hanebeck was reappointed for five years, his contract runs until 31 March 2027. He has been a member of the Executive Board and Chief Operations Officer since 2016. He succeeds Dr. Reinhard Ploss, who is leading the company as CEO since 2012.






Alexander Foltin, Investor Relations, phone: +49 89 234-23766, fax: +49 89 234-9559847







Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG

Am Campeon 1-15

85579 Neubiberg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 234-26655
Fax: +49 (0)89 234-955 2987
E-mail: investor.relations@infineon.com
Internet: www.infineon.com
ISIN: DE0006231004
WKN: 623100
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1252061





 
