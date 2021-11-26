DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback





CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA adopts resolution on share buy-back program for up to 500,000 treasury shares





25-Nov-2021 / 20:56 CET/CEST





The general partner of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (the "Company") (ISIN: DE000A288904 | WKN: A28890), utilising the authorization granted by its annual general meeting of May 19, 2021 and pursuant to section 71(1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), resolved today to buy back a maximum number of up to 500,000 shares of the Company (corresponding to approx. 0.93% of the Company"s share capital) at a maximum purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of up to EUR 37,000,000.00 in total (the "Share Buy-back Program").

The Share Buy-back Program will be carried out by a credit institution. The credit institution will acquire the shares on the stock market and will decide on the timing of acquisition independently of the Company in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. In addition, the consideration paid per share (excluding transaction costs) must not exceed, or fall short of, the price of the Company"s shares in XETRA (or a comparable successor system) trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange determined by the opening auction on the trading day by more than 10%.

Shares will be bought back in the period from November 26, 2021 to and including January 27, 2022. The Company"s treasury shares acquired by means of the Share Buy-back Program may be used for any purpose permitted under the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of May 19, 2021.

Further details will be published separately by the Company prior to the start of the share buy-back.