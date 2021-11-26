DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 25/11/2021, 19:22 CET/CEST - The Social Chain AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: The Social Chain AG







Correction of a release from 25/11/2021, 19:22 CET/CEST - The Social Chain AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








25.11.2021 / 21:41



Correction of a publication dated 25.11.2021



1. Details of issuer


The Social Chain AG

Gormannstraße 22

10119 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 24 Nov 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:

12.637.367














Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG

Gormannstraße 22

10119 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com





 
