Correction of a publication dated 25.11.2021







1. Details of issuer



The Social Chain AG



Gormannstraße 22



10119 Berlin



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

24 Nov 2021



3. New total number of voting rights:

12.637.367







