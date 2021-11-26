DGAP-NVR: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 25.11.2021, 19:22 Uhr CET/CEST - The Social Chain AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2021. november 25., csütörtök, 21:41







DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: The Social Chain AG







Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 25.11.2021, 19:22 Uhr CET/CEST - The Social Chain AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








25.11.2021 / 21:41



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 25.11.2021



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


The Social Chain AG

Gormannstraße 22

10119 Berlin

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 24.11.2021

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

12.637.367














25.11.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: The Social Chain AG

Gormannstraße 22

10119 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.socialchain.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1252109  25.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252109&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum