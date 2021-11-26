





1. Angaben zum Emittenten



The Social Chain AG



Gormannstraße 22



10119 Berlin



Deutschland





2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme



Art der Kapitalmaßnahme

Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit



Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)



X

Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

24.11.2021



3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

12.637.367





























