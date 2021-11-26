DGAP-Adhoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2021

2021. november 26., péntek, 08:00





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Half Year Report


Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2021


26-Nov-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)



Release of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2021



Dublin, November 26, 2021



The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public its semi-annual financial report as of September 30, 2021 (the "Report").



The Report is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).



Copies of the Report are available upon request at the Issuer"s registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.



 










26-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de






















Language: English
Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc

2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street

2 Dublin

Ireland
Phone: +33 (0)176338436
E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
ISIN: FR0013416716
WKN: A2UJK0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1252087





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1252087  26-Nov-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252087&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum