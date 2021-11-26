



GK Software holds onto its global number one position for new retail POS installations and belongs to the leading providers of self-scanning solutions

















Retailers have chosen GK more often than any other provider for POS installations for the past few years



GK is also among the most important solution providers worldwide for self-scanning installations, ranking fourth



For the third year in a row, GK holds the top spot for new POS software installations by retailers worldwide. According to the Global POS Software 2021 study now published by the British analyst group Retail Banking Research (RBR), GK once again defended its number one position in this area (period studied: June 2020 to June 2021). The analysts assessed the market shares of over 100 POS software providers in the top 49 countries.

Taking into account new installations across the retail, hospitality and forecourt sectors, it can be seen that GK counts among the leading cross-sector providers: GK was able to defend the second position worldwide for all new installations in retail, hospitality and forecourts during the period of the study.

GK is the market leader for total POS installations in both Germany and Eastern Europe. In Western Europe, GK ranks second for all installations.

According to RBR, GK is also one of the world"s leading suppliers of software solutions for self-scanning: Worldwide, GK ranks fourth among all providers in this segment. This is according to RBR"s Mobile Self-Scanning and Checkout-Free 2021 study, published earlier this year. In this report, analysts examined the market shares of more than 60 vendors in the top 23 countries.

According to the RBR study, retailers currently offer self-scanning with mobile devices in 32,000 retail outlets worldwide. In more than 80 percent of these shopping locations, consumers can use their own smartphones to scan.

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. RBR supports its clients by providing independent advice and information through reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

About GK Software SE



GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world"s 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2021, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide (without Hospitality and Petrol). The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market"s leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2012, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers. retail7 GmbH, specializing in cloud solutions for smaller retailers, was founded in 2020.

The company employs 1,094 members of staff (figures for 30 June 2021) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE"s customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Netto Marken-Discount, Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 117.6 million in 2020. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com

