DGAP-News: GK Software holds onto its global number one position for new retail POS installations and belongs to the leading providers of self-scanning solutions
2021. november 26., péntek, 09:35
For the third year in a row, GK holds the top spot for new POS software installations by retailers worldwide. According to the Global POS Software 2021 study now published by the British analyst group Retail Banking Research (RBR), GK once again defended its number one position in this area (period studied: June 2020 to June 2021). The analysts assessed the market shares of over 100 POS software providers in the top 49 countries.
Taking into account new installations across the retail, hospitality and forecourt sectors, it can be seen that GK counts among the leading cross-sector providers: GK was able to defend the second position worldwide for all new installations in retail, hospitality and forecourts during the period of the study.
GK is the market leader for total POS installations in both Germany and Eastern Europe. In Western Europe, GK ranks second for all installations.
According to RBR, GK is also one of the world"s leading suppliers of software solutions for self-scanning: Worldwide, GK ranks fourth among all providers in this segment. This is according to RBR"s Mobile Self-Scanning and Checkout-Free 2021 study, published earlier this year. In this report, analysts examined the market shares of more than 60 vendors in the top 23 countries.
According to the RBR study, retailers currently offer self-scanning with mobile devices in 32,000 retail outlets worldwide. In more than 80 percent of these shopping locations, consumers can use their own smartphones to scan.
RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. RBR supports its clients by providing independent advice and information through reports, consulting, newsletters and events.
About GK Software SE
The company employs 1,094 members of staff (figures for 30 June 2021) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE"s customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Netto Marken-Discount, Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 117.6 million in 2020. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.
Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com
