Long-standing distribution partner of Knaus Tabbert and a leading supplier of recreational vehicles in its region- Expansion and securing of own presence in strategically important sales regions- Signing expected before the end of December 2021

Knaus Tabbert AG intends to acquire the WVD Südcaravan group (Freiburg, Germany) consisting of the subsidiaries CFC-Camping Freizeit Center GmbH and WVD-Südcaravan GmbH. The agreement foresees that Knaus Tabbert AG will take over 100 percent of the two dealerships as independent companies.

WVD Südcaravan is a long-standing business partner of Knaus Tabbert and, with 40 employees and over 20,000 m² of sales and service space, one of the leading suppliers of recreational vehicles in southern Germany. In the 2020/21 financial year, a total revenue of around 20 million euros was generated, mainly from Knaus Tabbert vehicles. WVD offers the complete portfolio of services in addition to the sale and rental of recreational vehicles. The current management will continue to be responsible for operations after the acquisition.

"The acquisition of the WVD group of companies is a significant addition to our own dealer network in strategically important sales regions in Germany and will make an important contribution to realising the growth potential in the southern region," says Gerd Adamietzki, CSO of Knaus Tabbert AG.

Knaus Tabbert is already represented by its own dealers in Bönningstedt, Schleswig-Holstein, in northern Germany and in Maintal, Hesse, in central Germany. With its own dealers, the company can deepen its dialogue with end customers and include them in the development of future forms of distribution.

The transaction has no impact on Knaus Tabbert AG"s existing earnings forecast for the 2021 financial year. The Management Board of Knaus Tabbert AG expects the business transfer (signing) to take place in December 2021. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

