1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Martin
Nachname(n): Heuser

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Viscom AG


b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007846867


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen

















Preis(e) Volumen
12.1000 EUR 4815.80 EUR
12.1000 EUR 7284.20 EUR
12.2500 EUR 4520.25 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
12.1404 EUR 16620.2500 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

24.11.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15

30455 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.viscom.de





 
