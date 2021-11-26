





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Martin

Last name(s):

Heuser



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Viscom AG





b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007846867





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12.2000 EUR





4026.00 EUR



12.1000 EUR





3509.00 EUR



12.2000 EUR





4026.00 EUR



12.2000 EUR





1220.00 EUR



12.2000 EUR





3782.00 EUR



12.2000 EUR





744.20 EUR



12.2000 EUR





10601.80 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

12.1873 EUR





27909.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

25/11/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



