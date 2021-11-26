DGAP-DD: Viscom AG english

2021. november 26., péntek, 12:03















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








26.11.2021 / 12:02




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Heuser

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viscom AG


b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007846867


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





































Price(s) Volume(s)
12.2000 EUR 4026.00 EUR
12.1000 EUR 3509.00 EUR
12.2000 EUR 4026.00 EUR
12.2000 EUR 1220.00 EUR
12.2000 EUR 3782.00 EUR
12.2000 EUR 744.20 EUR
12.2000 EUR 10601.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
12.1873 EUR 27909.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

25/11/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














26.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15

30455 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



71253  26.11.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252259&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum