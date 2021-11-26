





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Martin

Nachname(n):

Heuser



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Viscom AG





b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007846867





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

12.2000 EUR





4026.00 EUR



12.1000 EUR





3509.00 EUR



12.2000 EUR





4026.00 EUR



12.2000 EUR





1220.00 EUR



12.2000 EUR





3782.00 EUR



12.2000 EUR





744.20 EUR



12.2000 EUR





10601.80 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

12.1873 EUR





27909.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

25.11.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



