1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Martin

Nachname(n):

Heuser



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Viscom AG





b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007846867





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

12.1500 EUR





4009.50 EUR



12.0000 EUR





4080.00 EUR



12.1000 EUR





1052.70 EUR



11.9500 EUR





4063.00 EUR



11.9500 EUR





4063.00 EUR



12.0000 EUR





3840.00 EUR



12.0000 EUR





4080.00 EUR



12.1500 EUR





4009.50 EUR



11.9500 EUR





6453.00 EUR



11.9500 EUR





1434.00 EUR



12.1000 EUR





3993.00 EUR



11.9500 EUR





4063.00 EUR



12.1000 EUR





3993.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

12.0219 EUR





49133.7000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

23.11.2021; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



