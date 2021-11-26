



468 SPAC I SE, an investment of Heliad, successfully completes its business combination with Boxine GmbH

Frankfurt am Main, 26 November 2021 - Boxine GmbH, a cloud-connected kid"s audio entertainment business and the company behind the "tonies(R)" brand, announced its successful merger with 468 SPAC I SE today. The ticker symbol on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the shares of the merged company, which will be renamed to tonies SE, is expected to change to "TNIE" from November 29, 2021. Heliad participates in Boxine"s success story through a €3 million investment that was made into the 468 SPAC I during the IPO mid of this year. Behind the 468 SPAC I stand the successful investors and entrepreneurs Alexander Kudlich, Ludwig Ensthaler and Florian Leibert.

First new investment secured for 2022 and possible near-term capital increase in preparation

Heliad secures its first deal for the upcoming 2022 fiscal year. The new investment is a US-based company that operates in the B2B Artificial Intelligence sector. Heliad invests a low single-digit million amount alongside prominent, international co-investors. Flow of funds is planned for the beginning of next year. In addition to this, Heliad has built up an extensive pipeline of which several further potential investments are currently being reviewed. Continuing its successful investment track record from 2021, Heliad is currently evaluating various opportunities for raising capital. Subject to market conditions, the company is considering the potential issuance of new shares to finance new investments. Among other opportunities, the company is considering a capital increase of up to 10% of the company"s share capital by way of excluding subscription rights. Apart from concrete preparations, the company has not yet taken any decision on the amount and timing of such a possible capital increase. In evaluating the options for conducting a capital increase, the company is being advised by banks to arrange discussions with potential investors in the upcoming days.

About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets.

An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Further information about Heliad can be found under www.heliad.com follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact



Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA



E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com