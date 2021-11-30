Share buyback / 6th interim notification - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 22 November 2021 up to and including 26 November 2021, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 74,950 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 11 October 2021 and the announcement of 18 October 2021 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 October 2021.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date

Total number of treasury shares acquired



(in units)

Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places



(in EUR)

22.11.2021

15,000

62.2699

23.11.2021

14,950

61.6961

24.11.2021

15,000

60.6800

25.11.2021

15,000

61.4406

26.11.2021

15,000

60.7802



This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 20 October 2021 to 444,217.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://www.cancom.com/investors/share-buy-back/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 29 November 2021

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board