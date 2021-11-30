



Notification of Stabilisation Measures in accordance with Article 5 (4) (b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures

3rdMid-Stabilisation Announcement



Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, its registered office in Hamburg and business address at Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg, in its capacity as Stabilisation Manager in connection with the offering of ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 per share of

MotorK plc



(ISIN: GB00BMXH3352; ticker symbol: MTRK NA)

and admission to listing and trading of all ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam, has carried out during the time period from 22 November 2021 until and including 26 November 2021 stabilisation measures as further specified below:

Execution Date

Intermediary

Stabilisation Trading Venue

Buy / Sell

Lowest price (in EUR)

Highest price (in EUR)

Weighted average price (in EUR)

Aggregate amount (in EUR)

Daily total of shares

22.11.2021

No stabilisation measure

23.11.2021

Berenberg

Euronext Amsterdam

Buy

6.4100

6.5000

6.4691

16,172.69

2,500

24.11.2021

Berenberg

Euronext Amsterdam

Buy

6.4800

6.5000

6.4940

26,411.00

4,067

25.11.2021

Berenberg

Euronext Amsterdam

Buy

6.5000

6.5000

6.5000

2,710.50

417

26.11.2021

Berenberg

Euronext Amsterdam

Buy

6.4000

6.5000

6.4977

134,645.76

20,722



Please be referred to the attachment for a detailed list of all transactions conducted in the above mentioned time period.

Further publications on the stabilisation measures carried out can be found at URL: https://www.dgap.de/dgap/Companies/berenberg/?companyId=380168

Stabilisation measures may be taken within a maximum period of 30 calendar days following the commencement of trading, which took place on 5 November 2021. Price stabilisation measures are not mandatory and may be terminated prematurely at any time.

