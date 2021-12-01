





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















30.11.2021 / 18:26









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

CMG Investment GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Georg Karl Eberhard

Last name(s):

Griesemann

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Compleo Charging Solutions AG





b) LEI

391200NDFM0QGPOSW190



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

ISIN:

DE000A3MQBQ7





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 186,622 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0 EUR





0.0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.0 EUR





0.0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

26/11/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



