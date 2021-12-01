DGAP-Adhoc: SynBiotic SE: Majority takeover of hemp industry pioneer Daniel Kruse"s group of companies as part of a capital increase in kind
SynBiotic SE: Majority takeover of hemp industry pioneer Daniel Kruse"s group of companies as part of a capital increase in kind
EIHA President Daniel Kruse and industry pioneer Rafael Dulon bring a combined half a century of cannabis expertise to SynBiotic SE. With the four companies Hanf Farm GmbH (largest organic hemp cultivation firm in Europe), Hempro International GmbH (largest hemp food distributor in Central Europe, with an international supplier and customer network, and profitable own brands), Hemp Factory GmbH (largest hemp food production in Central Europe) and MH medical hemp GmbH (CBD expert and wholesaler with THC BtM approval), SynBiotic SE"s portfolio is being enriched by important infrastructures and profitable brands.
About SynBiotic SE
SynBiotic SE is the largest listed group in Europe in the hemp and cannabis sector and pursues an EU-focused buy & build investment strategy. The group of companies covers the entire supply chain from cultivation to production to retail - from field to shelf. One of the company"s core businesses is the research & development, production and marketing of cannabinoid- and terpene-based solutions to major societal problems such as pain, sleep and anxiety. In doing so, SynBiotic SE is active not only in the dietary supplement and cosmetics markets, but also in the medical and, in the future, recreational cannabis sector.
