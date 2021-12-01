DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER sells a c.7% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V and grants tender commitment for all its remaining shares in BCP until 30 September 2022

ADLER Real Estate AG


ADLER sells a c.7% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V and grants tender commitment for all its remaining shares in BCP until 30 September 2022


01-Dec-2021


ADLER Real Estate sells a c.7% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V and grants tender commitment for all its remaining shares in BCP until 30 September 2022



Berlin, 1 December 2021:



Today Adler Real Estate AG ("Adler Real Estate") has sold an approx. 7% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V. ("BCP") to a subsidiary of LEG IMMOBILIEN SE ("LEG") for a purchase price of EUR 75 million. The purchase price corresponds to the EPRA NAV per share as of September 30, 2021.



In addition, ADLER Real Estate has irrevocably undertaken vis-à-vis LEG to tender its remaining shares in BCP as part of a public tender offer by LEG for shares in BCP, provided that the price per share offered is not less than EUR 157.00 (EUR 765 million for the remaining ADLER stake) and that the (first) acceptance period ends no later than 30 September 2022. As consideration, LEG will immediately pay - in addition to the purchase price - a premium of EUR 7.5 million.



Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel

Berlin, 1 December 2021



ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Management Board

Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG

Am Karlsbad 11

10785 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
