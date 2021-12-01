DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of purchase agreements regarding shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. and a tender commitment in case of a public offer
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of purchase agreements regarding shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. and a tender commitment in case of a public offer
- LEG subsidiary and Israeli investors conclude agreements regarding the acquisition of 24.1% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V., in the aggregate
- LEG subsidiary and Adler Real Estate AG conclude agreement on purchase of 6.8% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. and tender commitment in case of a public offer regarding 63.0% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V.
Today, LEG Grundstücksverwaltung GmbH and Adler Real Estate AG have, with the approval of the relevant boards, entered into an agreement regarding the purchase of 6.8% of the shares in BCP) and a tender commitment in case of a public offer for BCP by LEG regarding 63.0% of the shares in BCP. The tender commitment expires after nine months, starting January 1, 2022, whereas Adler is obliged to not otherwise dispose of the relevant shares.
The total purchase price for the 30.9% stake in BCP amounts to EUR 328 million, corresponding to a discount of 4% on NAV (net asset value) as of September 30, 2021.
Notifying person:
Frank Kopfinger
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Important notice
This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an invitation to sell nor an offer to purchase securities.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 22 204
|E-mail:
|ir@leg-se.com
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000LEG1110
|WKN:
|LEG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1253140
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1253140 01-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
