DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. - Karl Ehlerding and Stavros Efremidis intend to acquire a significant stake

2021. december 01., szerda, 15:15





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Investment/Letter of Intent


Corestate Capital Holding S.A. - Karl Ehlerding and Stavros Efremidis intend to acquire a significant stake


01-Dec-2021 / 15:15 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corestate Capital Holding S.A. - Karl Ehlerding and Stavros Efremidis intend to acquire a significant stake



Luxembourg, 1 December 2021 - The Board of Directors of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) has become aware that Karl Ehlerding and Stavros Efremidis or companies associated with them intend to acquire a significant stake in the company from Passiva Participations S.a.r.l. in an over-the-counter placement at market conditions.



Notifying Person:

Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger

Chief Markets Officer

T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com










01-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1253400





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1253400  01-Dec-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253400&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum