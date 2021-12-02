DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. - Karl Ehlerding and Stavros Efremidis intend to acquire a significant stake
2021. december 01., szerda, 15:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Investment/Letter of Intent
Corestate Capital Holding S.A. - Karl Ehlerding and Stavros Efremidis intend to acquire a significant stake
Luxembourg, 1 December 2021 - The Board of Directors of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) has become aware that Karl Ehlerding and Stavros Efremidis or companies associated with them intend to acquire a significant stake in the company from Passiva Participations S.a.r.l. in an over-the-counter placement at market conditions.
Notifying Person:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4, Rue Jean Monnet
|L-2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-107
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-29
|E-mail:
|IR@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1253400
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1253400 01-Dec-2021 CET/CEST
