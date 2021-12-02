DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Investment/Letter of Intent





Corestate Capital Holding S.A. - Karl Ehlerding and Stavros Efremidis intend to acquire a significant stake





01-Dec-2021 / 15:15 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





Luxembourg, 1 December 2021 - The Board of Directors of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) has become aware that Karl Ehlerding and Stavros Efremidis or companies associated with them intend to acquire a significant stake in the company from Passiva Participations S.a.r.l. in an over-the-counter placement at market conditions.



Notifying Person:



Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger



Chief Markets Officer



T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com







