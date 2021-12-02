



Corestate: Reallocation in the Shareholder Base - Previous Major Shareholders Exit

Frankfurt, 1 December 2021 - The two previous major shareholders, Passiva Participations S.a.r.l./Aggregate Holdings 2 S.A. and Vestigo Immobilien Investment LP, have reduced their shareholding in the company to zero percent based on voting rights notifications published today. Furthermore, the Management Board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) has become aware that Karl Ehlerding and Stavros Efremidis or companies associated with them intend to acquire a significant stake in the Company in an over-the-counter placement at market conditions.

René Parmantier, CEO of Corestate: "We consider the apparent interest in the placement as a clear vote of confidence in our business model and our positioning in the market. We are very optimistic to pursue our strategy and the steps taken to date to further develop the Corestate group, operationally, in the interests of all stakeholders."



