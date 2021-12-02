

Medios AG resolves on capital increase against cash contributions of up to 10% of the share capital





Berlin, December 2, 2021 - The Management Board of Medios AG (the "Company") resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, a capital increase against cash contributions. The capital increase will make partial use of the Authorized Capital 2021. As a result, the Company"s share capital, currently €20,264,991.00, is expected to increase by up to 10% through the issuance of up to 2,026,499 new no-par value bearer shares ("Capital Increase Shares"). The statutory subscription rights of the shareholders have been excluded. The Capital Increase Shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares with the ISIN DE000A1MMCC8 and will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, without a prospectus, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).



The Capital Increase Shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional investors in an international private placement by means of an accelerated book building process. The Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, will determine the placement price and the exact number of new shares to be issued after completion of the placement process. The Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days, with customary market exceptions.



The Company will use the expected net proceeds from the capital increase to finance the cash component of its acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group.



In addition, the Company is determined to increase the free float continuously in order to ensure a re-inclusion in the SDax at the earliest possible date. For this reason, in the event of significant demand, up to 590,000 additional new shares can be placed under an upsize option (the "Option Shares", the Capital Increase Shares and the Option Shares collectively the "New Shares"). The Option Shares are part of the 2017 Stock Option Plan, which allows members of the Management Board and senior executives to exercise subscription rights during specified limited time windows. These Option Shares will be created from the Conditional Capital 2017 of the Company. In the event that the upsize option is exercised, the option-exercising members of the Management Board, as well as one additional executive manager who exercised options, have agreed to a lock-up period of 360 days with customary market exceptions as well.



The first trading day of the New Shares is expected to be December 8, 2021. Delivery of the New Shares is also expected for December 8, 2021.



The private placement will commence immediately following the publication of this announcement. The order book is expected to close on December 3, 2021 prior to the start of trading, although the Company reserves the right to close the order book at any time earlier.



Notifying person: Matthias Gaertner, Chief Executive Officer of Medios AG



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG is acting as Sole Global Coordinator together with Bryan, Garnier & Co. as Lead Bookrunner and M.M. Warburg & Co (AG & Co.) KGaA as further Joint Bookrunner for the private placement.



About Medios AG



Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.



Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



