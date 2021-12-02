DGAP-News: Stadium utilization limited to a maximum of 15,000 spectators for the time being

2021. december 02., csütörtök, 18:21







DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous






Stadium utilization limited to a maximum of 15,000 spectators for the time being








02.12.2021 / 18:21




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Against the background of the current Covid19-pandemic, the federal and state governments in Germany have agreed today in a digital conference that stadium capacities will be limited nationwide to a third of the actual capacity, but to a maximum of 15,000 spectators until further notice. For SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Germany"s largest stadium with 81,365 seats, this rule results in a maximum permitted occupancy rate of around 18.4 percent. The 2G rules apply to all spectators.



Borussia Dortmund is now forced to adjust its ticketing processes and organizational procedures in a very short time respectively.



Dortmund, 02. Dezember 2021



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations













02.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1253913





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1253913  02.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253913&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum