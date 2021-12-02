



Stadium utilization limited to a maximum of 15,000 spectators for the time being

















Against the background of the current Covid19-pandemic, the federal and state governments in Germany have agreed today in a digital conference that stadium capacities will be limited nationwide to a third of the actual capacity, but to a maximum of 15,000 spectators until further notice. For SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Germany"s largest stadium with 81,365 seats, this rule results in a maximum permitted occupancy rate of around 18.4 percent. The 2G rules apply to all spectators.



Borussia Dortmund is now forced to adjust its ticketing processes and organizational procedures in a very short time respectively.



Dortmund, 02. Dezember 2021



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH







Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



