DGAP-News: Stadium utilization limited to a maximum of 15,000 spectators for the time being
2021. december 02., csütörtök, 18:21
Against the background of the current Covid19-pandemic, the federal and state governments in Germany have agreed today in a digital conference that stadium capacities will be limited nationwide to a third of the actual capacity, but to a maximum of 15,000 spectators until further notice. For SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Germany"s largest stadium with 81,365 seats, this rule results in a maximum permitted occupancy rate of around 18.4 percent. The 2G rules apply to all spectators.
Borussia Dortmund is now forced to adjust its ticketing processes and organizational procedures in a very short time respectively.
