DGAP-PVR: flatexDEGIRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2021. december 02., csütörtök, 19:55







02.12.2021 / 19:55



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: flatexDEGIRO AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Rotfeder-Ring 7
PLZ: 60327
Ort: Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900IRBZTADXJB6757

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
freiwillige Gruppenmeldung mit ausgelöstem Schwellenwert auf der Ebene der Tochtergesellschaft

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Morgan Stanley
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

26.11.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,76 % 5,64 % 9,41 % 109784548
letzte Mitteilung 3,47 % 5,46 % 8,94 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000FTG1111 0 4129774 0,00 % 3,76 %
Summe 4129774 3,76 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch für ausgeliehene Aktien jederzeit jederzeit 1397835 1,27 %
    Summe 1397835 1,27 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG






























Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Aktientausch (Equity Swap) vom 11.05.2022 bis 10.02.2026 jederzeit Bar 480034 0,44 %
Aktien-Call-Option* vom 21.01.2022 bis 28.07.2022 jederzeit Physisch 4318880 3,93 %
Aktien-Put-Option* vomm 21.01.2022 bis 28.07.2022 jederzeit Physisch 4318880 3,93 %
      Summe 4798914 4,37 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

























































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3,24 % % 7,57 %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

In Bezug auf Abschnitt 7.b.2 wurden die mit * gekennzeichneten Put- und Call-Optionen in Höhe eines kombinierten Prozentsatzes von 7,87 % nicht aggregiert, da sie sich auf eine Collar-Transaktion beziehen, nach der Morgan Stanley auf konsolidierter Basis nur einmal 3,93 % der Stimmrechte an der flatexDEGIRO AG erwerben (oder einen entsprechenden Betrag in bar erhalten) kann. 


Datum

02.12.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: flatexDEGIRO AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

60327 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1253951  02.12.2021 



