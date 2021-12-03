DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo resolves on share-based incentives for employees

Allterco JSCo resolves on share-based incentives for employees


Sofia / Munich, 2 December 2021 - The Board of Directors of Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), a provider of IoT and smart home products based in Sofia, Bulgaria, resolved based on the financial results reported by Allterco on a consolidated basis in the third quarter of 2021 and the success of this year"s Black Friday campaign, to further incentivize the employees of the group by granting them shares of the company. In order to implement the resolution of the Board of Directors, the subsidiary companies Allterco Robotics EOOD and Allterco Trading EOOD, in which most of the employees of the group are working, allocated to their respective employees in total 14,018 shares of Allterco JSCo, representing 0.07% of the share capital of the listed company. The respective subsidiaries allocated as follows: Allterco Robotics EOOD 9,117 shares, Allterco Trading 4,901 shares.



