Sofia / München, 2. Dezember 2021 - Der Verwaltungsrat der Allterco JSCo (Ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Allterco"), eines Anbieters von IoT- und Smart-Home-Produkten mit Sitz in Sofia, Bulgarien, hat auf Grundlage der von der Allterco gemeldeten konsolidierten Finanzergebnisse im dritten Quartal 2021 und des Erfolgs der diesjährigen Black-Friday-Kampagne beschlossen, die Mitarbeiter der Gruppe durch Gewährung von Aktien des Unternehmens weiter zu incentivieren. Zur Umsetzung des Beschlusses des Verwaltungsrats teilten die Tochtergesellschaften Allterco Robotics EOOD und Allterco Trading EOOD, in denen die meisten Mitarbeiter der Gruppe beschäftigt sind, ihren jeweiligen Mitarbeitern insgesamt 14.018 Aktien von Allterco JSCo zu, was 0,07 % des Grundkapitals der börsennotierten Gesellschaft entspricht. Die jeweiligen Tochtergesellschaften teilten wie folgt zu: Allterco Robotics EOOD 9.117 Aktien, Allterco Trading 4.901 Aktien.



Mehr Informationen unter allterco.com.



