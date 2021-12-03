

Medios AG successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately €72 m and placement of an upsize option



Berlin, December 3, 2021 - Medios AG (the "Company") has placed a total of 2,026,499 new no-par value bearer shares ("New Shares") at a price of €35.50 per share with institutional investors as part of the cash capital increase announced yesterday. This capital increase makes partial use of the Authorized Capital 2021 and excludes shareholders" subscription rights. Following the implementation of the cash capital increase, the Company"s share capital will increase from €20,264,991.00 by €2,026,499.00, or approx. 10.0%, to €22,291,490.00. The Company will receive gross proceeds from the capital increase of approximately €72m.



Due to significant investor demand, the upsize option was exercised in full extent and all additional shares were successfully placed. The 590,000 additional new shares will be created making use of the Conditional Capital 2017 and are part of the Stock Option Plan 2017, which allows members of the Management Board and senior executives to exercise subscription rights during specified limited time windows.



In total, the Company has placed 2,616,499 New Shares at a price of €35.50 per share making use of the Authorized Capital 2021 and the Conditional Capital 2017. The share capital of the Company thus increases to €22,881,490.00.



Notifying person: Matthias Gaertner, Chief Executive Officer of Medios AG



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Medios AG



Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.



Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



