The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



- European dealer network grows to over 500 partners for caravans and motorhomes

- Strong increase in presence in Germany and France

- Further proof of sustained positive market trend and high demand for Knaus Tabbert vehicles

The demand for recreational vehicles that enable untroubled and flexible holidays is increasing worldwide. The Knaus Tabbert Group is benefiting from the great attractiveness of its product portfolio and has already been able to win more than 50 new dealers in the various regions in the current financial year. This brought the number of dealers representing the Group"s caravans and motorhomes to more than 500 addresses for the first time at the end of November.



"The great popularity and attractiveness of our vehicles is also reflected in a growing dealer network. We were able to gain new partners in all important regions, who will in future sell caravans and motorhomes of our Group brands and be available as contact persons for customers," Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG, comments on the growth. "With the expansion of our network of partners, we will also be able to offer camping enthusiasts worldwide a more extensive service network. At the same time, we expect that the greater coverage will also have a positive effect on our market share."



Compared to the beginning of the year, the number of Knaus Tabbert dealer network increased to more than 500 locations. By far the largest increases were recorded by Knaus Tabbert in Germany (+27) and France (+13). The number of dealers for the brands of the Knaus Tabbert Group also increased in non-European countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.



The high, unbroken demand for recreational vehicles had already led to a significantly increased order backlog of over 1.4 billion euros or almost 38,000 units at Knaus Tabbert by the end of September 2021.

