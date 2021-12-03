





















03.12.2021 / 14:25









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ralf

Last name(s):

Weitz



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Scout24 SE





b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A12DM80





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

54.70 EUR





10940.00 EUR



54.86 EUR





10972.00 EUR



54.86 EUR





10972.00 EUR



54.86 EUR





10972.00 EUR



54.86 EUR





10972.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

54.83 EUR





54828.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

02/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



