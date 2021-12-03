DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: ASW Privatstiftung

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof.
First name: Siegfried
Last name(s): Wolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG


b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000VTSC017


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
39.8278 EUR 16863887.08 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
39.8278 EUR 16863887.0800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

01/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Siemensstraße 12

93055 Regensburg

Germany
Internet: www.vitesco-technologies.com





 
