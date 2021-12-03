





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















03.12.2021 / 18:54









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

ASW Privatstiftung



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof.

First name:

Siegfried

Last name(s):

Wolf

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG





b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000VTSC017





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

41.6226 EUR





15671664.64 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

41.6226 EUR





15671664.6400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

03/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



