Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








03.12.2021 / 19:17




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Hauke
Last name(s): Stars

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
34.20 EUR 1710.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
34.20 EUR 1710.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

02/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Platz 1

45141 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
