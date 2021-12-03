DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








03.12.2021 / 19:17




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Hauke
Nachname(n): Stars

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
34.20 EUR 1710.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
34.20 EUR 1710.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

02.12.2021; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Platz 1

45141 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
