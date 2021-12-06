





06.12.2021 / 15:24







Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Knaus Tabbert AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

PLZ:

94118

Ort:

Jandelsbrunn

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Allianz SE

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Muenchen, Deutschland



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

25.11.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

3,08 %

0,00 %

3,08 %

10377259

letzte Mitteilung

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A2YN504

0

319470

0,00 %

3,08 %

Summe

319470

3,08 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Deutschland AG

%

%

%

Allianz Lebensversicherungs.-Aktiengesellschaft

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Argos 14 GmbH

%

%

%

Allianz Holding France SAS

%

%

%

Allianz France S.A.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Europe B.V.

%

%

%

Allianz Nederland Groep N.V.

%

%

%

Allianz Benelux N.V.

%

%

%

Allianz Life Luxembourg S.A.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Allianz SE

%

%

%

Allianz Asset Management GmbH

%

%

%

Allianz Global Investors GmbH

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Der überwiegende Teil der in dieser Mitteilung enthaltenen Bestände werden von der Allianz Global Investors GmbH verwaltet. Die mitteilungspflichtigen Bestände der Allianz Global Investors GmbH ergeben sich aus der am 15.07.2021 veröffentlichten Stimmrechtsmitteilung, die von der vorliegenden Stimmrechtsmitteilung unberührt bleibt.





Datum

29.11.2021



