DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
2021. december 07., kedd, 13:45
Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Beteiligungs AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.02.2022
Ort: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.02.2022
Ort: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Börsenstrasse 1
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1254869 07.12.2021
