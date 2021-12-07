DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2021. december 07., kedd, 13:45







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








07.12.2021 / 13:45



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022

Address: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 10, 2022

Address: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications













07.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1254869  07.12.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254869&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum