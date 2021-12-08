DGAP-Adhoc: Smart Equity AG: Teilverkauf Technologieprojekt

Smart Equity AG: Teilverkauf Technologieprojekt


Aus einer Teilveräußerung einer gemeinsam mit der nakamo.to GmbH eingegangenen Frühphasenbeteiligung an einem Projekt im Bereich digitaler Technologien konnte bei einem initialen Wert von rund 20.000 EUR ein Verwertungserlös von rund 1.500.000 EUR erzielt werden. Vor Steuern können so rund 1.480.000 EUR ertragswirksam verbucht werden.


Köln, 07. Dezember 2021


Der Vorstand


Ansprechpartner für Rückfragen:

Eleni Issels

Vorständin der Smart Equity AG,

Lütticher Straße 8a, 50674 Köln


Tel. (02 21) 2 40 34 96

Fax (0 32 12) 4 15 19 43

E-Mail: info@smartequityag.de

Internet: www.smartequityag.de










Sprache: Deutsch
