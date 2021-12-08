DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Forecast





HelloFresh SE provides indicative outlook for full year 2022





07-Dec-2021 / 19:57 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

HelloFresh SE provides indicative outlook for full year 2022

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408



German Securities Code (WKN): A16140



Ticker Symbol: HFG



LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 7 December 2021 - Based on HelloFresh SE"s ("Company") year-end budgeting process being well advanced, including various scenario analyses regarding the potential development of the business, the management board of the Company decided today on a first indicative outlook for the Company for the full year 2022. The Company will continue its strong investment into its long term growth capabilities, most notably the ongoing build out of its fulfilment infrastructure, and the strengthening of its tech and data platform. The Company will also continue to pursue and scale new geographies and brands in line with its long term growth strategy. Against this background the Company expects revenue growth for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis between 20% and 26%. The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for Euro-reported revenue growth of the HelloFresh Group for 2022 as of 7 December 2021 amounts to 17.7%. The Company expects an adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") for the HelloFresh Group for the full year 2022 between EUR 500 million and EUR 580 million (arithmetic average of published broker estimates for 2022 AEBITDA as of 7 December 2021: EUR 647 million). This outlook is based on the Company"s current preliminary plans and assumptions for the full year 2022, subject to a number of uncertainties, and should be viewed as indicative only.

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure AEBITDA and related information the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2020, which has been published on the Company"s website.

Competent person for this publication





Dr. Christian Ries





Group General Counsel





HelloFresh SE, Prinzenstraße 89, 10969 Berlin

+49 (0) 160 96382504





cr@hellofresh.com



www.hellofreshgroup.com



Press contact





Saskia Leisewitz





Global Lead Corporate Communications





HelloFresh SE, Prinzenstraße 89, 10969 Berlin

+49 (0) 174 72 359 61





sl@hellofresh.com



www.hellofreshgroup.com



Legal Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company, the HelloFresh Group or the industry in which the HelloFresh Group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.