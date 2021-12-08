DGAP-DD: Compleo Charging Solutions AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: CMG Investment GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg Karl Eberhard
Last name(s): Griesemann
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Compleo Charging Solutions AG


b) LEI

391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3MQBQ7


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.18 EUR 1282.68 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.1800 EUR 1282.6800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

44309 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/





 
