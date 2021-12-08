DGAP-Adhoc: Allane SE: Forecast for group contract portfolio and group operating revenue for 2021 probably not achievable

Pullach, 08.12.2021 - The Management Board of Allane SE today came to the conclusion that the expectation for the financial year 2021 communicated on March 24, 2021 and last confirmed on November 17, 2021 of a slight year-on-year increase in the group contract portfolio (2020: 129,900 contracts) and consolidated operating revenues at approximately the previous year"s level (2020: EUR 423.3 million) is probably not realizable.



For the current financial year, the Management Board expects the group"s contract portfolio to be slightly below and consolidated operating sales to be significantly below the corresponding prior-year figure. However, the Management Board continues to expect an EBT for 2021 to be in the higher single-digit million euro range within a range of 5.5 to 6.5 million euros.



The main reasons for the deviation from the forecast are the weaker than expected current business performance, due in particular to the fact that the recovery of the overall economic situation fell short of expectations, and the renewed intensification of the COVID 19 situation, which continues to have a significant impact on mobility behavior as a result of the government measures introduced. In this respect, the Management Board assumes that it will not be possible to make up for the negative development in the fourth quarter of 2021 either.



Note: "Consolidated operating revenue" is not a key performance indicator under IFRS. Information on the composition of consolidated operating revenue is available in the 2020 Annual Report of Allane SE on p. 38 (available at https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com).



Contact:

Stefan Vogel

Investor Relations

Email: ir@allane.com

Tel: +49 89 74444 4518










Language: English
Company: Allane SE

Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2

82049 Pullach

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 744 44 - 8 5169
E-mail: ir@allane.com
Internet: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1255669





 
