Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Liebling Kronberg Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Tom Oliver
Last name(s): Schorling
Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Northern Data AG


b) LEI

391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5 which will be merged into DE000A0SMU87 after the Annual General Meeting on 20 December 2021


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares in the context of a capital increase against contribution in kind in consummation of an obligation entered into on 12 November 2021


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
69.39 EUR 301221.99 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
69.39 EUR 301221.99 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.northerndata.de





 
