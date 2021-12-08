





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















08.12.2021 / 19:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Sickenberger Holding UG (haftungsbeschränkt)



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Stefan

Last name(s):

Sickenberger

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Northern Data AG





b) LEI

391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

Description:

ISIN DE000A3E5EZ5 which will be merged into DE000A0SMU87 after the Annual General Meeting on 20 December 2021





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares in the context of a capital increase against contribution in kind in consummation of an obligation entered into on 15 November 2021





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

69.39 EUR





220868.37 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

69.39 EUR





220868.37 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



