ProCredit Holding: Further dividend payment for the 2020 financial year of EUR 0.35 per share resolved at Extraordinary General Meeting





Frankfurt am Main, 9 December 2021 - ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ProCredit Holding), based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, which is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group consisting of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises and whose operational focus is on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, held an Extraordinary General Meeting yesterday. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it was held as a virtual event, as were other recent General Meetings.

A total of 60.79% of the share capital was represented. The General Meeting approved the two proposals put to the vote.

At the Annual General Meeting in May of this year, it was announced that the company intended to propose a further dividend payment of EUR 0.35 per ordinary share for the 2020 financial year at a subsequent Extraordinary General Meeting. The General Meeting held yesterday approved this proposal accordingly. This now means that the cumulative dividend payment for 2019 and 2020 will be equivalent to one third of the consolidated result, which is in accordance with ProCredit Holding"s standard dividend policy. The aim is to maintain dividend distributions at this level in the future, so that our shareholders will continue to participate in the economic success of the ProCredit group.

The Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved to authorise the General Partner to issue profit participation rights, on one or several occasions for cash or non-cash contributions, up to a total nominal amount of EUR 100 million. The profit participation rights may be placed with individual or several investors, or be placed broadly on the capital market in accordance with the other provisions of the authorisation.

The results of the voting on both agenda items as well as further information on the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published on the company"s website at https://procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/general-meetings/.

Contact:



Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 138,



E-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA



ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group"s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: www.procredit-holding.com.

Forward-looking statements



This press release contains statements relating to our future business development and financial performance, as well as statements relating to future actions or developments affecting ProCredit Holding which may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the management of ProCredit Holding"s current expectations and specific assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of ProCredit Holding. They are therefore subject to a multitude of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove incorrect, then the actual results, performance and achievements (both negative and positive) of ProCredit Holding may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. ProCredit Holding does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, beyond what is required by law, or to correct them in the event of deviations from the expected development.