DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: ProCredit Holding: Further dividend payment for the 2020 financial year of EUR 0.35 per share resolved at Extraordinary General Meeting
2021. december 09., csütörtök, 07:00
ProCredit Holding: Further dividend payment for the 2020 financial year of EUR 0.35 per share resolved at Extraordinary General Meeting
A total of 60.79% of the share capital was represented. The General Meeting approved the two proposals put to the vote.
At the Annual General Meeting in May of this year, it was announced that the company intended to propose a further dividend payment of EUR 0.35 per ordinary share for the 2020 financial year at a subsequent Extraordinary General Meeting. The General Meeting held yesterday approved this proposal accordingly. This now means that the cumulative dividend payment for 2019 and 2020 will be equivalent to one third of the consolidated result, which is in accordance with ProCredit Holding"s standard dividend policy. The aim is to maintain dividend distributions at this level in the future, so that our shareholders will continue to participate in the economic success of the ProCredit group.
The Extraordinary General Meeting also resolved to authorise the General Partner to issue profit participation rights, on one or several occasions for cash or non-cash contributions, up to a total nominal amount of EUR 100 million. The profit participation rights may be placed with individual or several investors, or be placed broadly on the capital market in accordance with the other provisions of the authorisation.
The results of the voting on both agenda items as well as further information on the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published on the company"s website at https://procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/general-meetings/.
1255727 09.12.2021
