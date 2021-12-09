



NEXR Technologies appoints Alexander Klos as new Chief Financial Officer

Berlin, 9 December 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) has appointed Alexander Klos as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective 1 December 2021 on an interim basis. Alexander Klos is taking over from Erdal Kurtyener, who had previously left the company to take on new professional challenges at his own request. Erdal Kurtyener is leaving the virtual reality industry to take on responsibility for the digitization of the business model in the management of one of Germany"s largest discounters. Alexander Klos joins the management of NeXR Technologies SE as CFO responsible for finance and corporate IT. Klos is to continue the build-up of the finance department initiated by Kurtyener and contribute to the development of strategic partnerships with his many years of expertise in digital business models.

Overall, Klos has around 30 years of experience in responsible positions for global digital-first companies such as SoundCloud and Universal Music. Following his assignments as Director Finance for the games developer Fishlabs and CFO of the social games marketing company Kuuluu, Alexander Klos was most recently responsible for the financial management of the partner marketing platform Ingenious Technologies AG as CFO.

Markus Peuler, CEO of NeXR Technologies: "In Alexander Klos, we are gaining a passionate finance and technology expert as CFO who, with his extensive network and deep platform knowledge, is the perfect professional to accelerate NeXR"s growth by expanding partnerships and processes. I would also like to thank Erdal Kurtyener on behalf of the Board of Directors for his passionate commitment. He has taken on the responsibility as CFO at a crucial time of change and has been significantly involved in steering NeXR through difficult waters. I wish him every success for his professional and personal future."



