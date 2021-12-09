



Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 9.12.2021

Cryptology"s estimated NAV per share as of 8/12/2021 is €11.43 as Hauck & Aufhäuser issues updated "BUY" rating with target of €208 for Northern Data

Malta, 9.12.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €11.43.

The updated estimated NAV figures come on the morning of Hauck & Aufhäuser issuing an updated report on Northern Data equity with a new "BUY" rating and a price target of €208. Shares opened this morning around €95, meaning Hauck & Aufhäuser is projecting over a 100% price increase over time.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to €18.35. The shares closed yesterday around €7.80, implying over a 50% discount to GBC"s price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Northern Data has certainly weathered the storm this year and, in my personal opinion, has come out looking stronger than ever. I expect big things from Aroosh and the Northern Data team in the new year."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

