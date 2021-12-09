DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Heliad resolves on cash capital increase of up to 800,000 new shares (approx. up to 7.7 percent of share capital).





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA resolves on cash capital increase of up to 800,000 new shares (approx. up to 7.7 percent of share capital).

Frankfurt am Main, December 09, 2021 - The general partner of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5) (the "Company") resolved today with the consent of the Supervisory Board to carry out a capital increase against cash contribution by partially utilizing the Authorized Capital 2018 with exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights.

In the course of the transaction, the share capital of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA will be increased by issuing up to 800,000 new registered shares, each such share representing a notional value of EUR 1.00, from EUR 10,416,941.00 by up to EUR 800,000.00 to up to EUR 11,216,941.00. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 01, 2021.

The new shares will be offered exclusively to qualified investors in a private placement by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The major shareholder has indicated to support the transaction in the amount of up to EUR 5 million without any preferential allocation rights.

The proceeds of the transaction will be used to further finance the investment activities, with a first investment already secured for 2022.

The private placement will commence today, December 09, 2021, immediately after this announcement. With the consent of the Supervisory Board, the general partner of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA will determine and publish the number of shares to be issued as well as the placement price after completion of the accelerated bookbuilding, presumably tomorrow on December 10, 2021. The new shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares and are to be included without a prospectus in the existing listing on the Open Market (Freiverkehr), Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE). Trading is expected to commence on December 16, 2021, with delivery of the new shares also scheduled for December 16, 2021. Following the private placement, the Company will be subject to a lock-up obligation of 90 days, i.e. the obligation not to issue any further shares or financial instruments convertible into shares or to carry out a further capital increase. The lock-up obligation contains customary exceptions.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG is supporting the capital increase as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner. M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) KGaA supports the transaction as additional Joint Bookrunner.

About Heliad

Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets.

An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Further information about Heliad can be found under www.heliad.com follow us on LinkedIn.

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA



E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com

