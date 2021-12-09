





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















09.12.2021 / 17:42









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Niklas

Last name(s):

Östberg



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Delivery Hero SE





b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2E4K43





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

97.82 EUR





13694.80 EUR



97.98 EUR





9602.04 EUR



98.00 EUR





5390.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





5292.00 EUR



97.82 EUR





5282.28 EUR



97.90 EUR





19384.20 EUR



97.90 EUR





23789.70 EUR



97.90 EUR





12531.20 EUR



97.94 EUR





8422.84 EUR



97.92 EUR





4602.24 EUR



97.90 EUR





6167.70 EUR



97.90 EUR





4601.30 EUR



97.96 EUR





11853.16 EUR



97.92 EUR





5287.68 EUR



97.96 EUR





10187.84 EUR



97.96 EUR





5289.84 EUR



97.84 EUR





23481.60 EUR



97.70 EUR





14655.00 EUR



97.44 EUR





3995.04 EUR



97.44 EUR





11887.68 EUR



97.58 EUR





16978.92 EUR



97.76 EUR





7625.28 EUR



97.78 EUR





23564.98 EUR



97.92 EUR





6462.72 EUR



97.88 EUR





1859.72 EUR



97.90 EUR





4013.90 EUR



98.00 EUR





21952.00 EUR



97.88 EUR





1272.44 EUR



98.00 EUR





26264.00 EUR



97.98 EUR





5290.92 EUR



98.00 EUR





8134.00 EUR



97.98 EUR





4213.14 EUR



97.96 EUR





3526.56 EUR



98.00 EUR





22932.00 EUR



97.90 EUR





6950.90 EUR



97.88 EUR





12039.24 EUR



98.00 EUR





27342.00 EUR



98.00 EUR





21658.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

97.8884 EUR





427478.86 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



