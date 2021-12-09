DGAP-DD: Delivery Hero SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Niklas
Last name(s): Östberg

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
97.82 EUR 13694.80 EUR
97.98 EUR 9602.04 EUR
98.00 EUR 5390.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 5292.00 EUR
97.82 EUR 5282.28 EUR
97.90 EUR 19384.20 EUR
97.90 EUR 23789.70 EUR
97.90 EUR 12531.20 EUR
97.94 EUR 8422.84 EUR
97.92 EUR 4602.24 EUR
97.90 EUR 6167.70 EUR
97.90 EUR 4601.30 EUR
97.96 EUR 11853.16 EUR
97.92 EUR 5287.68 EUR
97.96 EUR 10187.84 EUR
97.96 EUR 5289.84 EUR
97.84 EUR 23481.60 EUR
97.70 EUR 14655.00 EUR
97.44 EUR 3995.04 EUR
97.44 EUR 11887.68 EUR
97.58 EUR 16978.92 EUR
97.76 EUR 7625.28 EUR
97.78 EUR 23564.98 EUR
97.92 EUR 6462.72 EUR
97.88 EUR 1859.72 EUR
97.90 EUR 4013.90 EUR
98.00 EUR 21952.00 EUR
97.88 EUR 1272.44 EUR
98.00 EUR 26264.00 EUR
97.98 EUR 5290.92 EUR
98.00 EUR 8134.00 EUR
97.98 EUR 4213.14 EUR
97.96 EUR 3526.56 EUR
98.00 EUR 22932.00 EUR
97.90 EUR 6950.90 EUR
97.88 EUR 12039.24 EUR
98.00 EUR 27342.00 EUR
98.00 EUR 21658.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
97.8884 EUR 427478.86 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

06/12/2021; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
